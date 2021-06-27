Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:BSEP) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $936,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September during the first quarter worth $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 16.5% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 38,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September in the first quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September by 4.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 320,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after buying an additional 12,401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSEP opened at $31.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.35. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

