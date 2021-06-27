Richard Matthews Buys 106,300 Shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) Stock

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PGF) insider Richard Matthews bought 106,300 shares of PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.56 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of A$165,828.00 ($118,448.57).

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Global Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

