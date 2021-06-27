iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IDU opened at $79.49 on Friday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $67.97 and a 1 year high of $84.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.22.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.