Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 8,152 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 708,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,152 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $87,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,345,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,007,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 6,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,236,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,003 shares of company stock valued at $2,528,962. Corporate insiders own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Cowen raised Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.35.

RL stock opened at $121.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $125.75. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.66. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $63.90 and a 1 year high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 2.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

