Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can cut its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,111 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.08% of Iron Mountain worth $8,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IRM. Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Kris Halvorsen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $86,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,497,200.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,665.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,789 shares of company stock worth $5,685,325. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IRM opened at $43.16 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.36 and a one year high of $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.86.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

