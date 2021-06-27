Outset Medical (OM) and The Competition Head to Head Review

Outset Medical (NASDAQ: OM) is one of 64 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Outset Medical to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Outset Medical and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 5 0 2.63 Outset Medical Competitors 209 876 1653 36 2.55

Outset Medical currently has a consensus price target of $58.20, suggesting a potential upside of 14.14%. As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.06%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A Outset Medical Competitors -249.72% -25.66% -14.35%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.5% of Outset Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Outset Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Outset Medical and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical $49.94 million -$121.49 million -10.51 Outset Medical Competitors $1.02 billion $96.93 million 164.67

Outset Medical’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Outset Medical. Outset Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Outset Medical beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

