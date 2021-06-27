S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.93. S&W Seed shares last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 84,332 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market cap of $131.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.70.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 25.58% and a negative return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $32.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&W Seed will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&W Seed in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.08% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.