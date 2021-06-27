Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Invests $356,000 in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 43,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,559 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 59.1% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 84,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $540,000.

FBND opened at $53.17 on Friday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.13 and a 52 week high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.96.

