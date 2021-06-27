Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,220 ($29.00). Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at GBX 2,220 ($29.00), with a volume of 34,990 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Morgan Sindall Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,224.42.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 7,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,872 ($24.46), for a total value of £141,130.08 ($184,387.35).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. It operates through Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, and Urban Regeneration divisions. The Construction & Infrastructure division provides infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, commercial, defense, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.