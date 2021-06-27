Penserra Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,594 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accel Entertainment were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Accel Entertainment by 374.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACEL shares. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accel Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of ACEL stock opened at $12.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -94.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Accel Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a positive return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $147.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $155,269.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,212,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,460,632.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $97,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,845 in the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

