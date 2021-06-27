Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,582,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,080,000 after buying an additional 49,244 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,574,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,495,000 after buying an additional 497,311 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in Oshkosh by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,366,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,822,000 after buying an additional 212,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Oshkosh by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,145,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,614,000 after buying an additional 198,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after buying an additional 35,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $2,560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,080,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $746,930.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,757 shares of company stock valued at $9,805,046. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OSK. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $122.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oshkosh presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.07.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $124.36 on Friday. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $137.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.72%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

