18,881 Shares in Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:AGC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGC. Indaba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $25,720,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $6,980,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $5,144,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $5,173,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in Altimeter Growth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,929,000. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGC opened at $11.75 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.01.

Altimeter Growth Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Altimeter Growth Corp. was founded in in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

