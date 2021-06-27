Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 59,518 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.33.

In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $313,599.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,229 shares of company stock valued at $483,183. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,219,000. Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 218,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 25,431 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 24,682 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 550,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,169 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.19% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

