Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $6.40, with a volume of 59,518 shares trading hands.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.82 million, a PE ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 2.33.
In other Merrimack Pharmaceuticals news, Director Eric Andersen bought 47,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $313,599.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,229 shares of company stock valued at $483,183. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MACK)
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
