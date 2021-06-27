Aviva PLC Buys New Stake in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNET. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 156,356 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 185,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 479,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,637,000 after buying an additional 104,900 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Tiger Pacific Capital LP grew its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 1,024,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,533,000 after buying an additional 250,459 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of VNET opened at $22.58 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.54 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.34. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. Equities analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.