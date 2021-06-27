Aviva PLC Sells 4,051 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LOPE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,837,000 after acquiring an additional 5,329 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $90.43 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

