Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 83.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

LANC opened at $195.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $189.19. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1 year low of $146.74 and a 1 year high of $198.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of 0.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.21). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

Separately, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

