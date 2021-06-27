Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 150,000 COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COVAU. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $635,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $498,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $440,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in COVA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000.

Get COVA Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:COVAU opened at $10.11 on Friday. COVA Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03.

COVA Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Article: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COVAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU).

Receive News & Ratings for COVA Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COVA Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.