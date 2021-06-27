Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,016 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 57,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.51% of Mistras Group worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 274,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 408,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after acquiring an additional 87,175 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 558.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 44,837 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 215,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Mistras Group by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Mistras Group stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.95 million, a PE ratio of -48.85 and a beta of 2.16. Mistras Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $153.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of Mistras Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $149,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,212.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $197,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

