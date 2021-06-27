Federated Hermes Inc. Invests $5.22 Million in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 260,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,219,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,064,000 after acquiring an additional 204,721 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after acquiring an additional 436,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at $8,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ranpak by 16.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 74,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ranpak by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,980,000 after acquiring an additional 22,409 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PACK opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.79 and a 12-month high of $25.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 0.98.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 4.19% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $87.70 million during the quarter.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ranpak in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Ranpak in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

