Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) by 82.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 80,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,354 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in uniQure were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QURE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in uniQure by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,004,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,429,000 after purchasing an additional 701,599 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,855,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 477,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,961,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,019,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of uniQure by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 172,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on QURE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Monday, May 31st. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. uniQure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.21.

In other uniQure news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $119,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 262,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,086,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 5,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $188,534.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,895 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,619.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,050 shares of company stock worth $993,526 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

QURE opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.79, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. uniQure has a 1-year low of $28.58 and a 1-year high of $52.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.41.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative return on equity of 57.38% and a negative net margin of 366.00%. The business had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that uniQure will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

