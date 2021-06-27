Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 39.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,941 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.62% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPSI. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,391,000 after purchasing an additional 36,108 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after acquiring an additional 118,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares in the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,037.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CPSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $32.96 on Friday. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $485.50 million, a PE ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

