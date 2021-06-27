Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Director David Wallace Brace Sells 11,500 Shares

Largo Resources Ltd. (TSE:LGO) Director David Wallace Brace sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.28, for a total transaction of C$221,688.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 323,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,240,582.50.

Largo Resources stock opened at C$19.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03, a current ratio of 8.53 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 142.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.12. Largo Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$7.90 and a twelve month high of C$22.96.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Largo Resources to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.