Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires Shares of 61,600 Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 61,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $32,848,000. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Xperi in the fourth quarter valued at $21,181,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 1,044.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 714,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,559,000 after purchasing an additional 652,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,561,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,538,000 after purchasing an additional 451,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xperi by 149.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 523,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 313,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on XPER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xperi from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $22.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.71. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.25.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.78 million. Xperi had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. On average, analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Xperi’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

In other news, CRO Matthew Milne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 206,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,538,842. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Product, and Intellectual Property Licensing. The company invents, develops, and delivers various technologies. It licenses audio, digital radio, imaging, edge-based machine learning, and multi-channel video user experience solutions to consumer electronics customers, automotive manufacturers, or supply chain partners.

