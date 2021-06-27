Insider Selling: Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Moog Inc. (OTCMKTS:MOG-A) VP Patrick J. Roche sold 2,200 shares of Moog stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $198,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $814,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of OTCMKTS MOG-A opened at $86.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.06.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Moog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

