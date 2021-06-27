Citigroup Inc. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,437 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson in the first quarter valued at $36,250,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $109,180,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Nordson by 27.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nordson by 40.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Nordson by 5.2% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $220.67 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $224.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.47%.

In related news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $1,990,374.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,414.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.00.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.