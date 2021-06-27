Zacks: Brokerages Expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to announce ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Anaplan.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.08 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. Anaplan’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Anaplan from $77.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Shares of Anaplan stock opened at $55.28 on Thursday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $41.51 and a twelve month high of $86.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -47.25 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.91.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $2,711,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,344,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,018,666.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,980 shares of company stock worth $11,337,214. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Anaplan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 2,935.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 735,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,630,000 after purchasing an additional 711,697 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 10.0% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 63.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

