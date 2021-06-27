Insider Selling: Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Insider Sells 49,729 Shares of Stock

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) insider One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 49,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total value of $264,558.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,818 shares in the company, valued at $302,271.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 3,051,366 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total value of $12,235,977.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 38,370 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.10, for a total value of $157,317.00.

On Monday, June 7th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 85,099 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $345,501.94.

On Tuesday, June 1st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 103,850 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total value of $436,170.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 80,616 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.21, for a total value of $339,393.36.

On Monday, April 26th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,764,516 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $8,514,709.28.

On Friday, April 23rd, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 2,438,051 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $7,241,011.47.

On Wednesday, April 21st, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 438,612 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $1,298,291.52.

On Monday, April 19th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 56,738 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total value of $169,646.62.

On Friday, April 16th, One Acquisition Holdin Pangaea sold 250,000 shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $735,000.00.

PANL stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $5.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00. The stock has a market cap of $232.08 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.035 dividend. This is a positive change from Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 535,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 47,765 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,598 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 247.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,745 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Pangaea Logistics Solutions

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

