-$0.18 EPS Expected for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.10). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.53). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Design Therapeutics.

Get Design Therapeutics alerts:

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25).

DSGN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DSGN opened at $23.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.17. Design Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $50.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $702,000. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.