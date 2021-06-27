Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 116.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,731 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.05% of Sprout Social worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at $216,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $296,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 250,297 shares of company stock worth $17,163,205. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Sprout Social stock opened at $89.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.06 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a one year low of $24.55 and a one year high of $94.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.