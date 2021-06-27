Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 4,872 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,872 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,976,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 171,898 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 853,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,754,000 after purchasing an additional 58,992 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,873,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,248,000. 78.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCXI shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.43.

CCXI stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $960.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.86.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, COO Tausif Butt acquired 10,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, for a total transaction of $120,222.20. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

