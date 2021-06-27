Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 295.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,722 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,287 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in People’s United Financial by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBCT opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.40. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 26.71%. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.48%.

In other People’s United Financial news, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $2,681,535.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,369.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lee C. Powlus sold 7,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $138,169.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,349.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 252,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,659. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PBCT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Compass Point upped their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.36.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

