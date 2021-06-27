Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) & CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Financial Review

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) and CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and CarLotz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Group 1 Automotive 3.20% 28.78% 8.06% CarLotz N/A -31.76% -6.15%

Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarLotz has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Group 1 Automotive and CarLotz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Group 1 Automotive $10.85 billion 0.26 $286.50 million $18.06 8.75 CarLotz $118.63 million 5.39 -$3.54 million ($2.27) -2.48

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than CarLotz. CarLotz is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Group 1 Automotive and CarLotz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Group 1 Automotive 0 1 6 0 2.86 CarLotz 0 0 2 0 3.00

Group 1 Automotive currently has a consensus target price of $173.83, suggesting a potential upside of 9.96%. CarLotz has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.70%. Given CarLotz’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe CarLotz is more favorable than Group 1 Automotive.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.3% of CarLotz shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 37.2% of CarLotz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats CarLotz on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil. As of March 16, 2021, the company owned and operated 184 automotive dealerships, 237 franchises, and 49 collision centers that offer 31 brands of automobiles. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Houston, Texas.

CarLotz Company Profile

CarLotz, Inc. operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers. It operates ten hubs throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Southcentral, Midwest, and West Coast regions of the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

