Citigroup Inc. Decreases Stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 81,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 188.6% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.50.

NYSE:PNW opened at $82.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $69.29 and a 12-month high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $696.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.94 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.17%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.