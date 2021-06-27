Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Hollysys Automation Technologies were worth $7,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 166.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 264.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Hollysys Automation Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.10 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLI opened at $14.16 on Friday. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $857.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $109.91 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

See Also: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollysys Automation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.