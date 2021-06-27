Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 179,895 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 952,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 179,895 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Dolby Laboratories worth $94,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLB. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,687,383 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $358,155,000 after acquiring an additional 326,910 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 87,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

DLB opened at $100.06 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $104.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.06. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $319.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,832 shares of company stock valued at $8,910,289. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

