Citigroup Inc. Has $7.39 Million Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 73.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $186,000.

NASDAQ FV opened at $47.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.81 and a twelve month high of $47.29.

