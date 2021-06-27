Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $95.41 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 860,919 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,863 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $95,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARW. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 27.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 47.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARW opened at $112.95 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.15 and a 1 year high of $124.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.57. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $14,811,661.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,046 shares of company stock valued at $24,257,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

