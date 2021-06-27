Citigroup Inc. Sells 39,439 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,439 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.07% of Under Armour worth $6,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Under Armour by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30,398 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Under Armour by 2,112.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Under Armour by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Under Armour by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 145,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Under Armour by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 65,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,599 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.41.

Shares of UAA opened at $21.69 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

