Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) and VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) Head to Head Survey

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) and Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for VYNE Therapeutics and Roche, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VYNE Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Roche 2 8 2 0 2.00

VYNE Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 461.50%. Given VYNE Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe VYNE Therapeutics is more favorable than Roche.

Profitability

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Roche’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VYNE Therapeutics -1,009.70% -375.26% -195.98% Roche N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VYNE Therapeutics and Roche’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VYNE Therapeutics $20.99 million 9.16 -$255.57 million ($7.88) -0.47 Roche $64.54 billion 4.98 $15.25 billion $2.65 17.72

Roche has higher revenue and earnings than VYNE Therapeutics. VYNE Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Roche, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.1% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Roche shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of VYNE Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

VYNE Therapeutics has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roche has a beta of 0.32, suggesting that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults. It is also developing FCD105, a topical combination foam that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris; and FMX114, a combination of tofacitinib, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as Menlo Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VYNE Therapeutics Inc. in September 2020. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation. The company also offers in vitro diagnostics solutions for indications, such as cardiology, hematology, blood donor screening, coagulation, infectious disease, gynecology, oncology, and women's health. In addition, it supplies diagnostic instruments, reagents, consumables, and test kits for use in the diverse research market. Roche Holding AG has collaboration with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for COVID-19; a license and collaboration agreement with Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize Xofluza, as well as SemaThera Inc. to develop biologicals for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and other ischemic retinal diseases; and has collaboration with Affimed N.V to study AFM24 in combination with PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor in EGFR expressing solid tumors. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

