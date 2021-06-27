Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Stock Position Raised by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,165,000 after purchasing an additional 192,694 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 20,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

HCC opened at $17.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $912.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently -29.41%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

