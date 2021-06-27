Blair William & Co. IL Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 11.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 2.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 3.7% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,686 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 738 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $63,881.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,581.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $157,279.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,453.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,045,629. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.89 and a 1 year high of $101.96.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

PWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.20.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.