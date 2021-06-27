Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,919 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,380 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after buying an additional 484,724 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 33,800 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

Shares of CVE opened at $9.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.56. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.78 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $7.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0144 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

