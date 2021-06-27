Van ECK Associates Corp Has $917,000 Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 264.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,195 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in REXR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 419.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 72,663 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 29,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 99.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.34, for a total value of $155,505.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $59.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.33 and a 1 year high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

