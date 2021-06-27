Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 68.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 2.6% in the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $59.58 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $63.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.5159 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Unilever’s payout ratio is 72.08%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

