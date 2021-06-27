iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 39.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,525 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $3,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,768,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000.

NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $41.04 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $42.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

