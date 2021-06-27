Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 11,052 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker by 74.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 138.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Bruker by 128.4% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Bruker by 438.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cleveland Research raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $74.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.94. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $75.82. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

