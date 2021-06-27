Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.84 Million in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:TMKRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 184,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMKRU. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Tastemaker Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $232,000.

TMKRU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07. Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Tastemaker Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the restaurant, hospitality, and related technology and services sectors.

