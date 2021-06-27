Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Lowers Holdings in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.18% of Meridian Bioscience worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth $430,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Meridian Bioscience by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,847,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,984,000 after buying an additional 118,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Meridian Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIVO opened at $20.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $909.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.25. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $85.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VIVO shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms, including real-time PCR amplification under the Revogene brand; isothermal DNA amplification under the Alethia brand; lateral flow immunoassay using fluorescent chemistry under the Curian brand; rapid immunoassay under the ImmunoCard and ImmunoCard STAT! brands; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the PREMIER brand; anodic stripping voltammetry under the LeadCare and PediaStat brands; and urea breath testing for H.

