Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $3.50 Million Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,510 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Integer were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after acquiring an additional 229,325 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 930,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,530,000 after acquiring an additional 264,072 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 680,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,225,000 after acquiring an additional 120,146 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 573,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,535,000 after acquiring an additional 19,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integer by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $94.15 on Friday. Integer Holdings Co. has a one year low of $54.37 and a one year high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Read More: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.