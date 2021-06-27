106,126 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 106,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 1,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,884 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $104,557.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 11,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $305,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,350 shares of company stock valued at $4,301,172. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.35, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.23. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $30.26.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $511.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.17 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. Dropbox’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

